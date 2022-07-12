Insider Selling: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider Raj Naran sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.23 ($6.91), for a total value of A$1,330,420.00 ($898,932.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

