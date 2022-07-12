Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells 1,313 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $845.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

