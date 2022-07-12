Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00.

DDOG traded down $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,078,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,732,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

