Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Up 3%

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 774.52 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 767.50 ($9.13). Approximately 30,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 30,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($8.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £174.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10,964.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 712.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734.51.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

