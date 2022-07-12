International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.
International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
NYSE IP traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.48.
In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
