International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE IP traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

