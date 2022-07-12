Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to €2.90. The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 378635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISNPY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

