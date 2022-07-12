Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of ITCI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 231,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

