Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $192,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. 17,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,321. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

