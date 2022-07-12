Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $171,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,321. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

