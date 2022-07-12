Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

