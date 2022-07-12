Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

