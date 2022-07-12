Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

