Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Lessened by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $50.50.

