Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 12th (ABIO, ADXS, AHPI, AJG, AMR, AON, ATHM, AVHNY, BIOL, BRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR). They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY). They issued a neutral rating and a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

