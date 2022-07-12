Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 12th (ABIO, ADXS, AHPI, AJG, AMR, AON, ATHM, AVHNY, BIOL, BRO)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR). They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY). They issued a neutral rating and a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.