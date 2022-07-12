Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ARZTF, BDRFY, BKIMF, BNCZF, BNDSF, CAIXY, CHYHY, CLLNY, CLZNY, EVKIF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 12th:

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 0.72 to CHF 0.88.

Get Aryzta Ag alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €87.00 ($87.00) to €88.00 ($88.00). UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €7.15 ($7.15) to €6.70 ($6.70).

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.20) to €3.60 ($3.60). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €1.15 ($1.15) to €1.05 ($1.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00).

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 570.00 to 510.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from 550.00 to 500.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €67.00 ($67.00) to €66.00 ($66.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($36.00) to €28.00 ($28.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley to €2.90 ($2.90).

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 615 ($7.31).

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €69.00 ($69.00) to €70.00 ($70.00).

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.40 to C$1.10.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.00 ($8.00). Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.00) to €13.00 ($13.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $6.00.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €147.00 ($147.00) to €108.00 ($108.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33).

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.00) to €17.50 ($17.50). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00).

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.