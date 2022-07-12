iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Trading 1.2% Higher

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.48. 2,069,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

