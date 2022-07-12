IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

