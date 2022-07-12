iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ 7th Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

