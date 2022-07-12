iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.34. 502,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,150,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.
