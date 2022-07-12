iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,173.0% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 233,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 467,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 17,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.