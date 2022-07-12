iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

