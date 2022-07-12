iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Cut by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36.

