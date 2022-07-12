iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,741 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

