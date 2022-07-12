iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 8,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.