iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

