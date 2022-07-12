iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

