iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,027,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

