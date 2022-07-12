iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.59. 153,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

