Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 283,224 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

