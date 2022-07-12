Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 11,148,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,127,006. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

