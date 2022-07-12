JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.41) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.31).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 124.95 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.