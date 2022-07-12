Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Stephen Heapy Acquires 6,221 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy purchased 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £50,016.84 ($59,487.20).
Stephen Heapy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Stephen Heapy purchased 6,244 shares of Jet2 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £50,014.44 ($59,484.35).
JET2 opened at GBX 784.60 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Jet2 plc has a 52 week low of GBX 739.55 ($8.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40.
About Jet2 (Get Rating)
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Further Reading
