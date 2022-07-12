JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 6.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 27,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,303,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at about $22,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 478.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

