JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 430.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.19. 60,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

