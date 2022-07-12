JMP Securities Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $196.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of SGEN opened at $177.31 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

