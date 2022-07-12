JOE (JOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $75.59 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 285,899,420 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

