Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

JCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,348. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

