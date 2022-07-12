JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $48.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

TOL opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

