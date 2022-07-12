JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $261,550.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

