K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE KBL opened at C$32.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$346.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.14. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

