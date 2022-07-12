Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Kadant stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.01. Kadant has a 52-week low of $167.40 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

