Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 13,976.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

