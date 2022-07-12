Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 304,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $445.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

