Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,943. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

