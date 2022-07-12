Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 915,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 501,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 208,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,393. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

