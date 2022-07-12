Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 449,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 193,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

QMOM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

