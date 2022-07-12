Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PEP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. 128,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

