Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $29.91 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,906,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

