Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.