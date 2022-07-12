Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.